Fti Consulting Com (FCN) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Quanta Services (PWR) Shares Declined While Halsey Associates Decreased Its Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc Com (FCN) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.35% . The institutional investor held 12,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 8,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fti Consulting Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $105.23. About 168,697 shares traded. FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has risen 35.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FCN News: 19/04/2018 – GEMINI – FTI CONSULTING CANADA INC WAS APPOINTED RECEIVER AND MANAGER OF ALL CO’S CURRENT AND FUTURE ASSETS, UNDERTAKINGS, PROPERTIES; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 09/03/2018 – UrtheCast Retains FTI Consulting Canada to Advise in Assessing Performance Improvement, Cost Reduction and Financing Options; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 08/05/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Neal Hochberg Recognized as One of the Top 25 Consultants of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Corporate Counsel Names FTI Consulting a Top Service Provider in the Legal Industry; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q Rev $497.8M; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Derivatives Expert Franck Risler Joins FTI Consulting; 08/03/2018 – Evolver Inc. Joins Ringtail® as a Technology Partner

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services (PWR) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 20,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 401,734 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.34 million, down from 422,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 1.28 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 13,885 shares to 46,275 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,739 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold FCN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 34.76 million shares or 3.30% less from 35.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,437 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa accumulated 128,520 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,483 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.01% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) or 2,145 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company holds 0.33% or 87,220 shares in its portfolio. Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 100,000 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). 75,608 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 6,324 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 27,800 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 116,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Third Avenue Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.73% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

