FTE Networks Inc. (FTNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Since FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTE Networks Inc. 1 0.07 N/A -8.73 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 44 0.91 N/A -1.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FTE Networks Inc. and Plantronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTE Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% -29.8% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -5.1%

Volatility & Risk

FTE Networks Inc.’s 3.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 299.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Plantronics Inc.’s 1.56 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FTE Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Plantronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Plantronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FTE Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for FTE Networks Inc. and Plantronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTE Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Plantronics Inc.’s average price target is $84, while its potential upside is 118.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FTE Networks Inc. and Plantronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.2% and 98.76% respectively. Insiders held 13.1% of FTE Networks Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Plantronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTE Networks Inc. -7.19% -22.5% -39.81% -85.05% -92.2% -47.01% Plantronics Inc. -1.73% -8.54% 0.19% -18.44% -29.47% 42.42%

For the past year FTE Networks Inc. has -47.01% weaker performance while Plantronics Inc. has 42.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Plantronics Inc. beats FTE Networks Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services. The company also offers engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance, and emergency response services in various categories, such as cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, DC power installation, outside plant operations/inside plant operations fiber placement, and fiber cable splicing and testing. In addition, it provides wireless solutions to various wireless carriers, including equipment installation, fiber backhaul, antennae installation and testing, small cell solutions, and fiber-to-site and other turnkey solutions. Further, the company offers staffing solutions primarily for the telecommunications, technology, and construction services industries; and construction management services. It serves customers in the wireline and wireless telecommunications industry, as well as technology providers and integrators; cable television multiple system operators; and corporations, and state and local governments. FTE Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.