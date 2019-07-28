FTE Networks Inc. (FTNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Both FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTE Networks Inc. 2 0.07 N/A -8.73 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 33 2.63 N/A 2.88 11.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FTE Networks Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FTE Networks Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTE Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% -29.8% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 43.3% 20.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.99 beta indicates that FTE Networks Inc. is 299.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FTE Networks Inc. Its rival Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FTE Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FTE Networks Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTE Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s potential upside is 41.84% and its average target price is $42.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.2% of FTE Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.3% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.1% of FTE Networks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has 28.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTE Networks Inc. -7.19% -22.5% -39.81% -85.05% -92.2% -47.01% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.04% -9.72% -4.42% -9.47% 4.74% 1.93%

For the past year FTE Networks Inc. has -47.01% weaker performance while Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has 1.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats FTE Networks Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

FTE Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services. The company also offers engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance, and emergency response services in various categories, such as cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, DC power installation, outside plant operations/inside plant operations fiber placement, and fiber cable splicing and testing. In addition, it provides wireless solutions to various wireless carriers, including equipment installation, fiber backhaul, antennae installation and testing, small cell solutions, and fiber-to-site and other turnkey solutions. Further, the company offers staffing solutions primarily for the telecommunications, technology, and construction services industries; and construction management services. It serves customers in the wireline and wireless telecommunications industry, as well as technology providers and integrators; cable television multiple system operators; and corporations, and state and local governments. FTE Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.