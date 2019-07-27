FTE Networks Inc. (FTNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS)

Both FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) and Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTE Networks Inc. 2 0.07 N/A -8.73 0.00 Harris Corporation 169 0.00 N/A 7.27 25.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FTE Networks Inc. and Harris Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FTE Networks Inc. and Harris Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTE Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% -29.8% Harris Corporation 0.00% 26.6% 9.2%

Volatility and Risk

FTE Networks Inc. has a 3.99 beta, while its volatility is 299.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Harris Corporation has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FTE Networks Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Harris Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Harris Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FTE Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for FTE Networks Inc. and Harris Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTE Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harris Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Harris Corporation’s potential upside is 5.57% and its consensus target price is $199.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FTE Networks Inc. and Harris Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.2% and 93.6%. About 13.1% of FTE Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Harris Corporation has 0.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTE Networks Inc. -7.19% -22.5% -39.81% -85.05% -92.2% -47.01% Harris Corporation 2.31% 10.75% 13.32% 19.84% 18.28% 36.3%

For the past year FTE Networks Inc. had bearish trend while Harris Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Harris Corporation beats FTE Networks Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

FTE Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services. The company also offers engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance, and emergency response services in various categories, such as cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, DC power installation, outside plant operations/inside plant operations fiber placement, and fiber cable splicing and testing. In addition, it provides wireless solutions to various wireless carriers, including equipment installation, fiber backhaul, antennae installation and testing, small cell solutions, and fiber-to-site and other turnkey solutions. Further, the company offers staffing solutions primarily for the telecommunications, technology, and construction services industries; and construction management services. It serves customers in the wireline and wireless telecommunications industry, as well as technology providers and integrators; cable television multiple system operators; and corporations, and state and local governments. FTE Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers secure communications systems and equipment, including Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides earth observation, environmental, exploration, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions, such as sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for security, defense, civil, and commercial customers; and positioning, navigation, and timing products, systems, and solutions. Further, the company offers electronic warfare, avionics, surveillance and reconnaissance, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, and undersea systems and solutions for aviation, defense, and maritime applications. Additionally, it provides managed services that support air traffic management; engineering support and sustainment for ground-based systems; and information technology and engineering managed services to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.