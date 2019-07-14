FTE Networks Inc. (FTNW) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Contrasting side by side

Both FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTE Networks Inc. 2 0.08 N/A -8.73 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 32 0.78 N/A 1.41 19.56

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTE Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% -29.8% NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

FTE Networks Inc. is 299.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.99. NETGEAR Inc. on the other hand, has 1.87 beta which makes it 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FTE Networks Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, NETGEAR Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. NETGEAR Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FTE Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FTE Networks Inc. and NETGEAR Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTE Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively NETGEAR Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 52.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.2% of FTE Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of NETGEAR Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.1% of FTE Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are NETGEAR Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTE Networks Inc. -7.19% -22.5% -39.81% -85.05% -92.2% -47.01% NETGEAR Inc. -7.17% -18.87% -21.5% -19.07% -20.85% -14.59%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. has weaker performance than FTE Networks Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors NETGEAR Inc. beats FTE Networks Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services. The company also offers engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance, and emergency response services in various categories, such as cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, DC power installation, outside plant operations/inside plant operations fiber placement, and fiber cable splicing and testing. In addition, it provides wireless solutions to various wireless carriers, including equipment installation, fiber backhaul, antennae installation and testing, small cell solutions, and fiber-to-site and other turnkey solutions. Further, the company offers staffing solutions primarily for the telecommunications, technology, and construction services industries; and construction management services. It serves customers in the wireline and wireless telecommunications industry, as well as technology providers and integrators; cable television multiple system operators; and corporations, and state and local governments. FTE Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.