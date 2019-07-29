FTE Networks Inc. (FTNW) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of FTE Networks Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand FTE Networks Inc. has 13.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have FTE Networks Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTE Networks Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -29.80% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting FTE Networks Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FTE Networks Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for FTE Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTE Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.44 2.69

The potential upside of the peers is 88.13%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FTE Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTE Networks Inc. -7.19% -22.5% -39.81% -85.05% -92.2% -47.01% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year FTE Networks Inc. has -47.01% weaker performance while FTE Networks Inc.’s rivals have 31.70% stronger performance.

Liquidity

FTE Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, FTE Networks Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. FTE Networks Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FTE Networks Inc.

Risk & Volatility

FTE Networks Inc. has a beta of 3.99 and its 299.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, FTE Networks Inc.’s competitors are 9.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

FTE Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FTE Networks Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

FTE Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services. The company also offers engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance, and emergency response services in various categories, such as cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, DC power installation, outside plant operations/inside plant operations fiber placement, and fiber cable splicing and testing. In addition, it provides wireless solutions to various wireless carriers, including equipment installation, fiber backhaul, antennae installation and testing, small cell solutions, and fiber-to-site and other turnkey solutions. Further, the company offers staffing solutions primarily for the telecommunications, technology, and construction services industries; and construction management services. It serves customers in the wireline and wireless telecommunications industry, as well as technology providers and integrators; cable television multiple system operators; and corporations, and state and local governments. FTE Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.