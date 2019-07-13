FTE Networks Inc. (FTNW) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Comparison side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTE Networks Inc. 2 0.08 N/A -8.73 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 52 4.83 N/A 2.59 20.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FTE Networks Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FTE Networks Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTE Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% -29.8% Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 11.9%

Volatility & Risk

FTE Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 299.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.99 beta. Cisco Systems Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FTE Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Cisco Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FTE Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FTE Networks Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTE Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 0 2 10 2.83

Competitively Cisco Systems Inc. has a consensus target price of $55.67, with potential downside of -3.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.2% of FTE Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.5% of Cisco Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.1% of FTE Networks Inc. shares. Competitively, Cisco Systems Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTE Networks Inc. -7.19% -22.5% -39.81% -85.05% -92.2% -47.01% Cisco Systems Inc. -1.93% -7.28% 10.4% 11.31% 14.75% 21.02%

For the past year FTE Networks Inc. had bearish trend while Cisco Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors FTE Networks Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services. The company also offers engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance, and emergency response services in various categories, such as cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, DC power installation, outside plant operations/inside plant operations fiber placement, and fiber cable splicing and testing. In addition, it provides wireless solutions to various wireless carriers, including equipment installation, fiber backhaul, antennae installation and testing, small cell solutions, and fiber-to-site and other turnkey solutions. Further, the company offers staffing solutions primarily for the telecommunications, technology, and construction services industries; and construction management services. It serves customers in the wireline and wireless telecommunications industry, as well as technology providers and integrators; cable television multiple system operators; and corporations, and state and local governments. FTE Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.