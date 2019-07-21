FTE Networks Inc. (FTNW) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Comparison side by side

Both FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTE Networks Inc. 2 0.08 N/A -8.73 0.00 A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.45 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates FTE Networks Inc. and A10 Networks Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTE Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% -29.8% A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8%

Risk & Volatility

FTE Networks Inc.’s current beta is 3.99 and it happens to be 299.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, A10 Networks Inc.’s beta is 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FTE Networks Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival A10 Networks Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. A10 Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FTE Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.2% of FTE Networks Inc. shares and 65.5% of A10 Networks Inc. shares. FTE Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of A10 Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTE Networks Inc. -7.19% -22.5% -39.81% -85.05% -92.2% -47.01% A10 Networks Inc. -1.4% -7.74% -5.11% -0.32% 3.61% 1.28%

For the past year FTE Networks Inc. has -47.01% weaker performance while A10 Networks Inc. has 1.28% stronger performance.

Summary

A10 Networks Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors FTE Networks Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services. The company also offers engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance, and emergency response services in various categories, such as cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, DC power installation, outside plant operations/inside plant operations fiber placement, and fiber cable splicing and testing. In addition, it provides wireless solutions to various wireless carriers, including equipment installation, fiber backhaul, antennae installation and testing, small cell solutions, and fiber-to-site and other turnkey solutions. Further, the company offers staffing solutions primarily for the telecommunications, technology, and construction services industries; and construction management services. It serves customers in the wireline and wireless telecommunications industry, as well as technology providers and integrators; cable television multiple system operators; and corporations, and state and local governments. FTE Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.