Ftb Advisors Upped Valero Energy (VLO) Stake By $514,416; Lonestar Capital Management Has Upped By $1.22 Million Its Symantec (SYMC) Holding

Ftb Advisors Inc increased Valero Energy Corp (VLO) stake by 7.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc acquired 6,124 shares as Valero Energy Corp (VLO)’s stock declined 0.11%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 91,339 shares with $7.75 million value, up from 85,215 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp now has $33.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 441,857 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc acquired 55,555 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 15.33%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 555,555 shares with $12.77 million value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $16.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 7.58 million shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,840 were reported by Hollencrest Mngmt. Washington Trust Financial Bank holds 0.54% or 40,034 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Neumann Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 250 shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability has invested 1.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated owns 1.78M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.01% stake. Covington Inv Advsrs reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 33 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Company reported 0.08% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Company owns 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3,493 shares. Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.46% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Orleans Cap Mngmt La holds 21,050 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability owns 234 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased Best Buy Co Inc Com Usd0.10 (NYSE:BBY) stake by 4,376 shares to 78,261 valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust Blomberg Intl Tr (BWX) stake by 32,031 shares and now owns 8,069 shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was reduced too.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity. On Wednesday, February 20 Waters Stephen M bought $42,485 worth of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 500 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Tuesday, May 14. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 18 report.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 17. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2200 target in Friday, May 10 report.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. sold $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 18,321 shares. 45,455 shares were sold by Kapuria Samir, worth $1.05M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 76,425 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 0.05% or 25.97M shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 0.16% or 335,516 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 66,000 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 22,495 shares stake. Vanguard stated it has 67.46M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 484,627 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 650 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ny State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 872,486 shares. Blair William & Company Il holds 0% or 14,650 shares. The California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 605,347 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 48,606 shares. Principal Fincl invested in 955,869 shares.