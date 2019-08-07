Ftb Advisors Trimmed By $753,830 Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position; TransUnion (TRU) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased Darden Restaurants (DRI) stake by 6.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 6,230 shares as Darden Restaurants (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 92,819 shares with $11.28M value, down from 99,049 last quarter. Darden Restaurants now has $14.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 944,713 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch

Among 3 analysts covering TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TransUnion had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 17. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. See TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $69 New Target: $75 Maintain

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.17. About 1.64 million shares traded or 43.25% up from the average. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has risen 17.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TRU News: 20/04/2018 – Correct: TransUnion Sees 2Q Rev $534M-$539M; 06/03/2018 – TRANSUNION – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 8; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $845M-$855M; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.37-Adj EPS $2.41; 29/05/2018 – DefaultRisklndex.com Data Shows Mortgage Originations Volumes Decreased from Previous Quarter with Slight Decline in Risk-Taking Consumption Overall; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION TRU.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $2.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Percentage of Consumers Shopping for Personal Auto Insurance Reaches Four-Year Low; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trans Union Llc’s Ba2 Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – TRANSUNION – ON MAY 24, CO ENTERED A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, PROVIDING UP TO $1,800 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITIES; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION TRU.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.17 BLN TO $2.185 BLN

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company has market cap of $15.06 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 47.49 P/E ratio. Information Services , International, and Consumer Interactive.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden had 35 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Maxim Group maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, June 21. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $126 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho.

Ftb Advisors Inc increased Kinder Morgan Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:KMI) stake by 17,460 shares to 179,697 valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Portfolio Emerging Markets Etf (GMM) stake by 20,892 shares and now owns 307,936 shares. Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) was raised too.