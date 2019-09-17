Ftb Advisors Trimmed Bb&T Com Usd5.00 (BBT) Position as Share Value Rose; As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Growth Management LP Raised Its Position by $2.25 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.40M, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 1.57 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 (BBT) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 27,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 104,664 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 132,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 2.20 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.20 million for 12.77 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,276 shares to 144,499 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.08% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 247,339 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 1,425 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 441,500 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv reported 0.37% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Dupont Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 10,158 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,361 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Amer Research Mngmt owns 2,200 shares. Allstate has 0.06% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 65,404 shares. 750 are held by Parkside Bancorporation Tru. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.11% or 3.75M shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 6,858 shares. Bahl Gaynor has 2.5% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 6.87 million shares. 650 are owned by Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Gp Inc Public Ltd Com stated it has 565,293 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 72,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Company Delaware accumulated 0.09% or 91,847 shares. The Colorado-based Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Da Davidson invested in 24,089 shares. City reported 3,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 309,441 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 7,290 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 7,500 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 171,956 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Shares for $236,139 were bought by Saltzman David.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Pe (NYSE:PBR) by 150,000 shares to 8.70 million shares, valued at $135.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,000 shares, and cut its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).