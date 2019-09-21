Ftb Advisors Stake in Bb&T Com Usd5.00 (BBT) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; As Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Market Value Rose, Tompkins Financial Has Boosted Holding

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 (BBT) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 27,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 104,664 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 132,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 6.28 million shares traded or 39.70% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 112.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 45,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 85,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 40,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 8.73M shares traded or 43.09% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,310 shares to 276 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,154 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.14M for 12.72 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

