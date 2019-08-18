Ftb Advisors Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) Holder Capital International Has Lifted Stake by $388,800

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 6,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 144,924 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09M, up from 138,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 475,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.03 million, up from 467,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 400,366 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Inc Ftse All (VEU) by 45,732 shares to 441,083 shares, valued at $22.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,157 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

