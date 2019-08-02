Ftb Advisors Raised Its Gilead Sciences Com Usd0.001 (GILD) Stake; Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust Has 3.54 Sentiment

Ftb Advisors Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc Com Usd0.001 (GILD) stake by 97.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc acquired 67,686 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc Com Usd0.001 (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 137,223 shares with $8.92 million value, up from 69,537 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc Com Usd0.001 now has $82.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 7.33M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) investors sentiment increased to 3.54 in 2019 Q1. It's up 1.70, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 46 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 13 sold and decreased their stock positions in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust for 236,526 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 1.01 million shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.55% invested in the company for 818,778 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 400,506 shares.

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $347.92 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests its assets in municipal obligations.

More notable recent Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:EOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust declares $0.0759 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BofA: BlackBerry’s Cylance Acquisition Excites, But There’s No Fire In Spark Platform – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NGM Biopharmaceuticals And NGM282 In Primary Biliary Cirrhosis: A Rapid Clinical Benefit – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:EOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street Reacts To BlackBerry’s Cylance Acquisition – Benzinga” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 29,557 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 26 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 14. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Thursday, March 7. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $75 target. Jefferies maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Sunday, March 17, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

