Ftb Advisors Raised Fleetcor Technologies Com Usd0.001 (FLT) Stake By $373,625; TUI AG NAMEN AKT GERMANY EUR (TUIFF) Sellers Increased By 31.87% Their Shorts

Ftb Advisors Inc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com Usd0.001 (FLT) stake by 4236.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc acquired 1,525 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com Usd0.001 (FLT)’s stock rose 20.42%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 1,561 shares with $384,000 value, up from 36 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com Usd0.001 now has $25.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $291.75. About 470,612 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38

TUI AG NAMEN AKT GERMANY EUR (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) had an increase of 31.87% in short interest. TUIFF’s SI was 635,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 31.87% from 482,200 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 795 days are for TUI AG NAMEN AKT GERMANY EUR (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)’s short sellers to cover TUIFF’s short positions. It closed at $9.41 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.76 billion. It operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism divisions. It has a 6.48 P/E ratio. The firm offers flight booking, hotel accommodation, and other tourism services; and incoming services for tour operators and other services to cruise industry.

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased Wisdomtree Tr Intl Smallcap Divid Fd (DLS) stake by 22,938 shares to 694 valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) stake by 8,874 shares and now owns 14,707 shares. Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 465,147 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Llc has invested 2.62% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited stated it has 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Fulton Comml Bank Na has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,281 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 19,935 shares. Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 7,957 shares. 51,696 were reported by Sei Investments. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 66,472 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Jane Street Grp Limited Company stated it has 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,797 shares. Violich accumulated 6,250 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 4,675 shares. 818 were accumulated by Synovus Finance Corp.

Among 8 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 16 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. Deutsche Bank maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.