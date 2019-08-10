Ftb Advisors Raised By $4.16 Million Its Aflac Com Usd0.10 (AFL) Stake; Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Sellers Decreased By 9.52% Their Shorts

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had a decrease of 9.52% in short interest. DLB’s SI was 1.35M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.52% from 1.50 million shares previously. With 382,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)’s short sellers to cover DLB’s short positions. The SI to Dolby Laboratories’s float is 2.13%. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.14. About 257,915 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c

Ftb Advisors Inc increased Aflac Inc Com Usd0.10 (AFL) stake by 5881.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc acquired 84,815 shares as Aflac Inc Com Usd0.10 (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 86,257 shares with $4.31 million value, up from 1,442 last quarter. Aflac Inc Com Usd0.10 now has $39.15B valuation. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is down 13.62% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Dolby Laboratories, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has 9,752 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 5,688 were reported by M&T Savings Bank. Comerica Bankshares reported 7,902 shares stake. Swiss Bank holds 0.01% or 116,700 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 98,577 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 0.16% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 148,730 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Nantahala Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 421,693 shares. Moreover, Whittier Company has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). New York-based Bluemountain Cap Ltd has invested 0.04% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 138,333 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 82,868 shares. Regions Corp has 449 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 4,810 shares.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company has market cap of $6.96 billion. The firm develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. It has a 19.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.02% or 1,088 shares. 1.49M are owned by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd holds 4.08M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has 1,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 43,866 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.12% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 736,124 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.15% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 85,222 shares. Profund Limited Company invested in 12,404 shares. 86,424 were reported by Hbk Investments L P. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.64 million shares. Fil holds 172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp holds 0.18% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 2.26M shares. Green Square Limited Liability Company reported 5,917 shares stake. 434 are held by Allsquare Wealth Management Lc.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity. Lloyd Karole had bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 10. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, June 18.