Ftb Advisors Maintains Stake in Illinois Tool Works Com Usd0.01 (ITW); As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Value Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc Com Usd0.01 (ITW) by 24212.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 32,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,335 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $150.76. About 612,365 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 813,590 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.65 million were reported by Eagle Asset. Marlowe Lp reported 1.18M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 20,000 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 32,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 58,834 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 37,899 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Daiwa Securities Inc has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 7,750 shares. Grs Advsr Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 288,631 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.33% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zimmer Ptnrs Lp invested in 1.15% or 3.38M shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ckw Group Incorporated reported 1,100 shares. Alphaone Inv Ser Limited Liability Company holds 1,330 shares. Fil owns 666,554 shares.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. had sold 14,500 shares worth $1.99 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking invested in 235,855 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management holds 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 9,520 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.15% or 128,616 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc owns 6,474 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Stearns Financial Svcs Grp owns 0.13% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 4,617 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 25,450 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.16% stake. Winch Advisory Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 311 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,420 shares. 16,629 are held by Whittier Com Of Nevada. Saturna Capital invested in 316,281 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Srb holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 5,012 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications stated it has 25,492 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc owns 162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.