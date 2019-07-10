Ftb Advisors Lifted Exelon Com Npv (EXC) Stake by $4.31 Million; Amarillo National Bank Decreased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $535,158; Stock Rose

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 4,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,093 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 34,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 14.29M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp Com Npv (EXC) by 2972.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 86,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,006 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 2,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 3.41M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Mngmt Inc has 123,515 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Telemark Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 100,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 217,589 shares or 6.3% of all its holdings. Lbmc Inv Advisors Llc invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ftb Advisors stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co reported 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wells Fargo Mn has 2.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bonness Enter holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,700 shares. Phocas stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btr Capital Mngmt accumulated 186,807 shares or 4.23% of the stock. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Com owns 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 125,380 shares. Asset Mgmt Gp has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 476,910 shares.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG) by 55,515 shares to 162,550 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.