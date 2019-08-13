Ftb Advisors Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan Com Usd0.01 (KMI); Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.54 Million

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 8,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 193,002 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.66 million, up from 184,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.06B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $208.68. About 27.53M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Com Usd0.01 (KMI) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 17,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 179,697 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 162,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 3.29 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 35,666 shares to 159,954 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) by 14,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,663 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 21,918 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Marshall Wace Llp owns 196,468 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 33,800 are held by Rbf Capital Lc. Consolidated Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.47% or 46,600 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 109,249 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 71,851 shares. Snow Cap Management LP reported 205,644 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ashford Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.44% or 149,083 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa reported 1.11M shares stake. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Braun Stacey Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 529,681 shares. West Oak Cap Lc holds 161 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 10,282 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal, New York-based fund reported 28,006 shares. 2,775 are owned by Alethea Cap Limited Liability. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 271,189 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 4.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 93,786 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 147,847 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Serv has invested 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harbour Management Lc, Washington-based fund reported 17,207 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd accumulated 229,803 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Hennessy Advisors holds 15,973 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Montag A & Associate Inc invested in 1.25% or 71,019 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 33,145 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth has 1.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 44,535 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Phocas holds 5,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.