Ftb Advisors Increases Position in General Mtrs Co Com (GM); Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Boosted Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $2.30 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 94.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 54,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 112,758 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 57,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 8.01M shares traded or 44.07% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (GM) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 12,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 128,875 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, up from 116,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 18.83M shares traded or 147.43% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM SEES ‘MINIMAL’ IMPACT IF CHINA CUTS IMPORT TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea and union to talk again on Friday, seek to stave off bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – GM China vehicle sales in February up 7.8 pct y/y; 07/05/2018 – IAC Group Recognized by General Motors as a 2017 Supplier of the Year; 25/04/2018 – FOCUS-GM banks on Chinese vehicle family to boost Brazil sales; 09/04/2018 – Enel to Sell Power From Its First Wind Farm in U.S. State of Illinois to Bloomberg and General Motors; 02/04/2018 – Hornets Offer G.M. Post to Mitch Kupchak; 28/03/2018 – BARRA AFFIRMS GM WILL DEPLOY SELF-DRIVING CARS IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL CO – NET INCOME OF $369 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $202 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B1/Aa3.ar debt ratings to GPAT Compañía Financiera S.A’s Class XXXII local currency notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 53,012 shares to 15,142 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,606 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Growth Etf Formerly Vanguard Index Tr Vipers (VUG) by 3,544 shares to 109,407 shares, valued at $17.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BBT) by 27,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,664 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg.