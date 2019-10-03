Ftb Advisors Increases Position in Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI); Grassi Investment Management Increased Its Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $547,400

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Covenant Transportation Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 116,958 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 19/03/2018 – SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD – GROUP CONTINUES TO GENERATE STRONG CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, WHICH HAS RESULTED IN GROUP TRADING WITHIN DEBT COVENANT LEVELS; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 03/04/2018 – HORNBY – BOARD HAS ENGAGED WITH BARCLAYS AND IT HAS BEEN AGREED THAT THEY WILL SUPPORT GROUP WITH A COVENANT WAIVER IN RELATION TO GROUP’S EBITDA COVENANT; 21/03/2018 – INTERSERVE LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND COVENANT TEST TO 30 APRIL; 04/05/2018 – ICONIX SEES STABLE CASH POSITION AND DEBT COVENANT COMPLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – Covenant Capital Group Invests More Than $290 Million over Ten Years to Extend Life of Apartments; 13/04/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP – PREVAILED IN ACCOUNTING TRIAL FOR FORMER EMPLOYEE RON BARRANCO’S VIOLATION OF HIS NON-COMPETITION COVENANT; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves In February; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For Titan Acquisition Limited Bond Offering; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves Marginally In March

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 68,765 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 64,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.96. About 4.12 million shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 84,445 shares to 32,701 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryl Dtch Shell by 7,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,345 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests holds 0.01% or 2,600 shares. Capital Rech Glob has invested 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 1,585 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning has 268,782 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. New York-based Asset Strategies has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability accumulated 5,429 shares. 2,211 are held by Baltimore. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 65,998 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding owns 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 108,367 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 46,889 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Dupont Capital Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Conning Inc reported 9,625 shares stake. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 20,650 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche downgrades CAT amid ‘growth collapse’ – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow’s 386-point rally led by gains in shares of Caterpillar, IBM – MarketWatch” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BBT) by 27,905 shares to 104,664 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA) by 12,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,563 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp Com Usd0.10 (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Llc reported 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 247 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc has 80,500 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated invested in 192,175 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated holds 17,338 shares. 130,650 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Northern Tru stated it has 163,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 17,988 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Co stated it has 879 shares. 33,209 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 17,180 shares. Invesco reported 76,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $75,000 activity.

More notable recent Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Covenant Transport Solutions Officially Opens New Brokerage Floor – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Covenant Transportation Group’s Unique Business Approach May Weather The Upcoming Driver Shortage Storm – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2016. More interesting news about Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday 12/7 Insider Buying Report: YEXT, CVTI – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Covenant Transportation Group Enhances Portfolio With Acquisition of Landair; Updates Expectations Concerning Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2018.