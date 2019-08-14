Ftb Advisors Increased Metlife Com Usd0.01 (MET) Stake by $559,608; Etrade Capital Management Has Boosted Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $406,725

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc Com Usd0.01 (MET) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 13,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 183,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 170,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 2.29 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 2,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 14,654 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 12,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.2. About 676,751 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 20,184 shares to 4,382 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 10,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,705 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt Inc owns 15,207 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Florida-based Cypress Cap Group has invested 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Princeton Strategies Group Inc Llc invested in 0.24% or 5,450 shares. Axiom Int Investors Limited Liability De invested in 1.16% or 228,041 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cap Int Invsts stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0.51% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Saturna Cap, a Washington-based fund reported 459,021 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 710 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc owns 1,562 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Umb State Bank N A Mo accumulated 1,884 shares. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 249,956 shares. Da Davidson & reported 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Natl Pension Ser holds 0.17% or 266,982 shares. The California-based Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Gp Llc has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 759,871 shares. Dodge Cox reported 46.43M shares. Qs Invsts Llc has 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dumont & Blake Limited Liability Co holds 0.75% or 41,851 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Eqis Cap Mngmt invested in 8,284 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 823 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Hexavest has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 1.06M shares. And Management Co reported 500 shares stake. Greenleaf Tru holds 7,453 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 55,964 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Linscomb Williams owns 80,180 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.01% or 21,212 shares in its portfolio.