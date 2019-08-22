Ftb Advisors Increased Its Ameriprise Financial Com Usd0.01 (AMP) Holding by $778,496; Insight 2811 Continues to Hold Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT)

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com Usd0.01 (AMP) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 6,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 65,601 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 59,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $127.64. About 131,277 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 1.08 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 7,561 shares to 65,597 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc Com by 2,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,811 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust 1 (SHY).