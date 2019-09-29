Ftb Advisors Holds Position in Eaton Plc Com (ETN); Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Holding in Ormat Technologies (ORA) as Shares Rose

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Com (ETN) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 5,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 61,954 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, up from 56,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.42 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 134,352 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – IMPACT OF RESTATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS HAS DETERMINED THAT IT IS NOT ABLE TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ENTERS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATES OF ISRAEL’S MIGDAL GROUP TO PROVIDE CO WITH A $100.0 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED LOAN; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Previously Reported It Identified a Material Weakness in Its Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Related to Accounting for Income Taxes; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – TAKING ELECTRICITY GENERATION OFFLINE TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Power Plant Reflects Approximately 4.5% of Ormat’s Total Generating Capacity; 22/05/2018 – Ormat Announces Closing of $33.4 Million Partnership Transaction for Tungsten Mountain Geothermal Power Plant; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 160,537 shares. 916,557 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Limited Com. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 175,518 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 3,262 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has invested 0.03% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Sg Americas Lc has 0.01% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 13,313 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Sei Invests invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 37,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atria Ltd Co owns 0.1% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 45,544 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ormat Technologies goes ex-dividend on Monday – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Closes Acquisition Of US Geothermal NYSE:ORA – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsrs Ltd invested in 11,993 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 126,866 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc has 172,907 shares. Financial Services, Missouri-based fund reported 7,322 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,788 shares. Cap Intl Ca invested 0.23% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 30,561 shares. Parkside Bank accumulated 5,351 shares. Edgestream Prns LP holds 3,735 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 8,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. 7,000 are held by Alethea Ltd Com. Davenport Communication has invested 0.69% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BBT) by 27,905 shares to 104,664 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U S Real Estate Etf (IYR) by 18,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,268 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (IEMG).