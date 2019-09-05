Ftb Advisors Holds Position in Cummins (CMI); Element Capital Management Has Increased Xilinx (XLNX) Holding

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 29,372 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 26,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $154.66. About 1.54 million shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 115.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 37,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 69,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 32,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 3.21M shares traded or 3.54% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 72,971 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Argent Co invested in 0.13% or 9,458 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 2,044 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 5,371 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.3% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Covington Capital Management reported 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ghp Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 26,586 shares. 31,725 are held by First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc. The Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 0.84% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,835 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cap Intll stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 4,870 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hitchwood Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xilinx (XLNX) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Xilinx, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:XLNX) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: POST, VMC, XLNX – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 386,486 shares to 43,249 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 61,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,490 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cummins Partners with the University of California San Diego on Second-Life Battery Development – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.