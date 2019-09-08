Ftb Advisors Holds Holding in Valero Energy (VLO); As Aflac (AFL) Stock Value Rose, Hexavest Raised Position

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 95,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.95M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 3.39 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 6,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 91,339 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 85,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 3.04 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 8,874 shares to 14,707 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,464 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Limited Company holds 708 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Winch Advisory Services Lc has 1.76% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 37,509 shares. Lincoln National reported 4,073 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 78,294 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 655 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 20,101 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 0.19% or 5,764 shares. Cambridge Inv reported 40,938 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Farmers Tru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 4,219 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc holds 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 15,439 shares. Anderson Hoagland And has 0.49% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.41% or 61,549 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Inv has 0.09% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 7,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 26,266 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.17% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Lc has 0.25% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 224,603 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta owns 0.34% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 727,400 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.11 million shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Co stated it has 74,002 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0.93% or 172,645 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 6.16 million shares stake. Hartline Invest holds 99,071 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 179,852 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 1.27 million were accumulated by Natixis. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 35,248 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund owns 14,918 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aflac Names Gerardo Monroy as SVP, Aflac US Innovation Strategy and Execution – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.