Ftb Advisors Holding in Cummins (CMI) Has Increased by $488,270 as Market Valuation Rose; Capital Returns Management Boosted Holding in Emc Ins Group (EMCI) by $4.35 Million as Stock Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company's stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 7,608 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 44.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500.

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company's stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,372 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 26,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 650,428 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 20,000 shares to 78,550 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 60,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,750 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

More notable recent EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Record Amount of Fourth Quarter Catastrophe and Storm Losses Resulting in Decrease in 2018 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance*, and Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Call and Access Information – GlobeNewswire" on January 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published: "EMC Insurance Group Inc. Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire" on May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 0.75% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 1,934 shares. Prudential Finance Inc has 45,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation has 172,546 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Force Cap Limited Liability reported 0.97% stake. Renaissance Lc has 0.01% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). 14,483 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 33,000 shares. 9,400 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Blackrock has 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.09% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). 38 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Com Na. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Vanguard Group Inc owns 413,805 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. $30,900 worth of stock was sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance" on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published: "Cummins Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on April 29, 2019.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Garden &Pet Co Com (NASDAQ:CENT) by 16,200 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $114,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (IWO) by 3,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,295 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust 1 (SHY).