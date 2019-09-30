Ftb Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in General Mtrs Co Com (GM) by $466,792; As Lennar (LEN) Share Price Declined, Brave Warrior Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $12.61 Million

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (GM) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 12,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 128,875 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, up from 116,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 6.88 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL – QTLRY RETAIL LOAN ORIGINATIONS $5.1 BLN VS $5.6 BLN; 13/03/2018 – India cuts Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalty, may trigger another row; 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE RUB 8.93 BLN VS RUB 8.4 BLN YEAR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: GM plans to start pilot program this summer that will allow car owners to rent out their vehicles through it; 08/04/2018 – As GM union faces big job losses, South Koreans turn cold shoulder; 16/04/2018 – Assets of General Motors’ former Janesville facility to be auctioned as part of redevelopment; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler overtakes General Motors in profits; 11/03/2018 – KDB TO KICK OFF DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA TODAY: INFOMAX; 02/04/2018 – Christian Post: MLB Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Brewers GM David Stearns Addresses Latest Ryan Braun Rumblings

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 262,670 shares as the company's stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 3.37 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.53 million, down from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 2.35M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.98 million for 10.36 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Parkside Bancorp Tru owns 281 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 270 shares stake. The New York-based Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund holds 5,953 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 7,050 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Abrams Bison Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.95 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 453 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 8,654 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Llc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The California-based First Republic Investment Management has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BBT) by 27,905 shares to 104,664 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (IEMG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 888 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Etf (IJT).