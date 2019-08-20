Ftb Advisors Has Trimmed Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Stake; Beasley Broadcast Group – Class A (BBGI) Shorts Lowered By 1.07%

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:BBGI) had a decrease of 1.07% in short interest. BBGI’s SI was 259,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.07% from 262,300 shares previously. With 55,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s short sellers to cover BBGI’s short positions. The SI to Beasley Broadcast Group Inc – Class A’s float is 3.59%. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 19,535 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) has declined 52.21% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BBGI News: 06/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV SA – DECLARE SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.25 PENCE PER SHARE WITH SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR PERIOD 1 JULY – 31 DEC 2017, TO BE PAID ON JUNE 6; 24/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.96% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Knicks find levity with unpredictable Michael Beasley; 09/05/2018 – Castlegar Source: RCMP investigation shuts down parts of Beasley Road Tuesday; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group First Quarter Net Revenue Increases 2.6% to $55.2 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBGI); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 07/03/2018 – VERITONE – ENTERED NEW MULTI-MARKET LICENSE DEALS WITH BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, REACH MEDIA AND TOM JOYNER NETWORK, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, AND RESULTS RADIO; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 06/03/2018 Beasley Media Group Expands Relationship with Triton Digital® to Bolster their Digital Audio and Podcast Strategy

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) stake by 45.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 49,051 shares as Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 58,981 shares with $4.90M value, down from 108,032 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc New Com now has $220.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 6.78 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and Pending Additional Country-Level Approvals; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 08/05/2018 – Merck: DOJ Informed Company That Investigation Related to Singulair and Dulera Is Closed; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA: Evobrutinib Study Looked at Multiple Sclerosis; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,235 activity. Shares for $25,650 were bought by BEASLEY GEORGE G. $32,690 worth of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was bought by FOWLER MARK S. Shares for $18,750 were bought by BEASLEY CAROLINE.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.81 million shares or 0.93% more from 5.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Granite Point Cap Management L P holds 408,511 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 139,446 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co owns 28,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 0% invested in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) for 35,911 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 108,077 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 429 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 10,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. International Grp Inc owns 5,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust owns 82,976 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 9,058 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 27,213 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% stake. 16,399 were reported by Spark Mngmt Lc.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company has market cap of $90.32 million. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. It has a 8.62 P/E ratio.

Ftb Advisors Inc increased Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 6,279 shares to 41,209 valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) stake by 14,672 shares and now owns 116,591 shares. Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Finance Consultants has invested 1.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Eagleclaw Managment reported 28,275 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 4,600 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Co Ny accumulated 185,676 shares. Franklin invested in 26.29 million shares or 1.17% of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mraz Amerine & Assoc Inc holds 0.1% or 3,882 shares. Chilton Management Limited Company owns 31,462 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 2.76% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 21,185 are owned by Maple Cap Management. Cap Invsts stated it has 1.28% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Doliver Lp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 3.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities stated it has 1,180 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.43’s average target is 6.08% above currents $86.19 stock price. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of MRK in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.