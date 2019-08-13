Ftb Advisors Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $1.10 Million; Stock Declined; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Decreased Its Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position as Valuation Declined

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 33,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $101.76. About 1.66M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 20,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 325,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57M, down from 346,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 7.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.58 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,479 shares to 144,924 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 44,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,369 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox holds 1.38% or 31.19 million shares. Sheets Smith Wealth invested 1.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrow Fin Corp holds 42,555 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. 538,800 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Hartline Corp reported 32,995 shares. Primecap Management Ca invested in 20.12 million shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Llp has 0.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 69.23 million shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 71,744 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 400,593 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 144,497 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South State has invested 2.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South Dakota Inv Council reported 31,000 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd stated it has 4.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,519 shares to 243,152 shares, valued at $32.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Mid Cap 400 (IJH) by 2,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).