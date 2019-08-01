Ftb Advisors Has Trimmed Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake by $753,830 as Share Value Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Rose While Garde Capital Has Decreased by $1.64 Million Its Holding

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 6,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,376 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 11,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $274.79. About 1.47M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 92,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, down from 99,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $120.94. About 520,926 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 17,939 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Moreover, Tru Investment Advsrs has 0.85% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Stonebridge Cap Advisors has invested 0.12% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested 0.16% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 15,184 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Shoker Invest Counsel owns 10,989 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 50,940 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc stated it has 153 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 3,875 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp accumulated 1,127 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 5,437 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Keybank National Association Oh has 12,793 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based New England Research Management has invested 0.19% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.40M for 22.23 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Weigh In On McDonald’s, Chipotle And More – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 19, 2019 – Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 22,190 shares to 83,523 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 89,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp Com Npv (NYSE:EXC).

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 21,483 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $41.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 10,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Packaging Corp (PKG) Rides on E-commerce Boom Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cigna Corp (CI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Endeavour Reports Q2 Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Devil in the data as funds call for scrutiny of LSE’s Refinitiv deal – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank restructuring to cost up to $5.6 billion – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.15 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.