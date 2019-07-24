Ftb Advisors Has Lowered Oracle Com (ORCL) Stake by $666,740; Valuation Rose; As Fidelity Southern New (LION) Valuation Declined, Mendon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 12,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,167 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 23,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 5.67M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 33,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 881,616 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, up from 848,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 635.45% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $316,990 activity. SMITH RANKIN M JR had bought 10,000 shares worth $305,000 on Thursday, March 7.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 49,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN) by 29,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,800 shares, and cut its stake in First Fndtn Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Advsr LP reported 0.08% stake. Citigroup reported 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 619 shares. State Street Corp invested in 822,417 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company owns 27,674 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). 254,128 are held by Bankshares Of America De. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,453 shares. Michigan-based Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). 102,802 were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Bridgeway Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 7,216 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company owns 50,626 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations for fourth time – Nasdaq” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Are Also Taking a Brief Respite Early This Week – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “As Its Public Return Nears, Chuck E. Cheese Posts a Fifth Straight Quarter of Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oil majors, poor earnings hammer FTSE 100 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Revenue Acceleration Should Drive Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Year Since Listing Zuora Struggles To Scale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap has 24,149 shares. Savant Capital Lc owns 17,099 shares. 51,989 are owned by Edmp. Beese Fulmer Inv Inc reported 4,758 shares. Choate Investment invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). North Star Asset holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 163,277 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.53% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Manchester Capital Limited Liability Co, a Vermont-based fund reported 48,816 shares. Pitcairn holds 27,438 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 30,644 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa accumulated 0.74% or 22,139 shares. Bell Savings Bank has 5,609 shares. Violich Management holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 233,952 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton owns 14,554 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co holds 283,502 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.45 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.