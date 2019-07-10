Ftb Advisors Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Shares Rose; Contrarian Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Braskem S A (BAK) as Share Value Declined

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 5,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,633 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 56,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 1.66 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77M, up from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 23.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM 4Q EBITDA R$2.95B; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q NET INCOME R$1.05B; 09/04/2018 – BRASKEM, RPR IN GASOLINE BUY & SALE PACT; 05/04/2018 – BRASKEM CEO SAYS US TARIFF BARRIERS CREATE UNCERTAINTY FOR BRASKEM’S LONGTERM CONTRACTS WITH INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SHARES OF CHEMICAL X – FIDC INDúSTRIA PETROQUí; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem to talk new naphtha contract with Petrobras- CEO; 29/03/2018 – Record EBITDA of US$3.9 billion in 2017; 20/03/2018 – Platts Petrochemical: #Petrochemicals News—Brazil’s Braskem to undergo March maintenance at Triunfo facility: source…; 06/04/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Banks flock to Braskem syndication; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan

More notable recent Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brazil’s Braskem to be delisted by NYSE due to delayed 2017 report – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 6-K BRASKEM SA For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aurora Cannabis: Can This Weed (Stock) Keep Growing? – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best 2 Ideas For Total Return In The Next 12 Months – WestRock And Olin – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Braskem SA (BAK) CEO Fernando Musa on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 6,627 shares to 19,057 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 6,124 shares to 91,339 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:MET) by 13,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Developed World Ex (GWL).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retirement Strategies: A Look At Exxon – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retirement Strategy: How To Have Enough And Which Stocks To Own (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With Concerns Mounting, FuelCell Wins Deal With Exxon Mobil – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 27,124 shares stake. Richard C Young & Limited stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aureus Asset Management Lc owns 79,810 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp owns 57,612 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 39,135 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel holds 5,650 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 5,362 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt L P. Profund Lc stated it has 169,330 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Llp has 52.20M shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc owns 44,497 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc holds 2.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 475,459 shares. Majedie Asset Management Limited has invested 5.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cibc Ww holds 1.42% or 2.15 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 650,107 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.65 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.