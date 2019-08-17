Ftb Advisors Has Lowered Ecolab (ECL) Position By $528,880; General Motors Company (GM) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 11.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 3,005 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 22,819 shares with $4.03 million value, down from 25,824 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $59.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 1.18 million shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 44.14% above currents $37 stock price. General Motors had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. See General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) latest ratings:

Among 14 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $154 lowest target. $187.79’s average target is -9.20% below currents $206.81 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $169 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $167 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Citigroup maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $20600 target. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Logan Cap reported 44,896 shares stake. Caprock Group Inc invested in 0.07% or 2,082 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn owns 101,474 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. The Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Advisors Asset Management owns 0.11% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 33,617 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 121,770 shares. Arrow Fincl has 10,486 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Fcg Advisors Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,251 shares. 9,558 were accumulated by Prio Wealth L P. Principal Financial Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 460,567 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc invested in 1.91% or 16,160 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc accumulated 12,456 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 47,554 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold General Motors Company shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2,580 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 9,041 shares. 237,650 are held by Twin Cap. 114,361 are held by Patten Patten Tn. Hartford Invest Communication holds 163,502 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 15,478 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 215,758 shares or 0.18% of the stock. West Family Invests reported 0.48% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Farmers And Merchants Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Wilsey Asset Mgmt stated it has 320,703 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 26,555 shares. Moreover, Pdts Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 99,930 were reported by Assetmark. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 255,010 shares.

The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 7.17M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/05/2018 – Autoliv: GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/04/2018 – GM: SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN U.S.-CHINA; 31/05/2018 – GM: $1.35B OF INVESTMENT IS SUBJECT TO GM CRUISE DEPLOYING AVS; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS AT DEAL CLOSE, SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST FIRST TRANCHE OF $900 MLN; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 31/05/2018 – GM WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1B IN GM CRUISE UNIT; 29/05/2018 – YellowHammer GM Sam Appelbaum Named to AdMonsters Power List; 24/04/2018 – GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 14/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS WILLING TO PROVIDE SHORT-TERM LOAN TO GM KOREA ON CONDITION OF GM’S FULL COOPERATION ON DUE DILIGENCE