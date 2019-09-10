Ftb Advisors Has Increased Its Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) Position by $518,784; As Cutera Com (CUTR) Market Value Rose, Essex Investment Management Co Lifted by $910,928 Its Position

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Cutera Inc Com (CUTR) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 53,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The hedge fund held 176,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 123,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cutera Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 91,183 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 5,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 51,443 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 46,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $89.62. About 2.05M shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 1.1B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Acquire AveXis for $8.7 Billion; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS SAYS NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S TO ACQUIRE AVEXIS FOR $218 PER SHARE IN CASH, TOTALING $8.7 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: NOVARTIS TELLS CNBC PACTS WITH ESSENTIAL HAVE EXPIRED; 16/05/2018 – EX-NOVARTIS NOVN.S CEO JIMENEZ TELLS REUTERS A NOVARTIS SEARCH FOR CONSULTANTS AFTER 2016 U.S. ELECTION RESULTED IN 3RD-PARTY REFERRAL TO TRUMP LAWYER COHEN; 28/03/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS – PLANS TO FILE SIPONIMOD FOR US APPROVAL IN SPMS IN EARLY 2018, FILING FOR EU APPROVAL PLANNED FOR LATER IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – IF MID-APRIL EXCHANGE RATES PREVAIL FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, CURRENCY IMPACT FOR YEAR WOULD BE POSITIVE 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON NET SALES AND POSITIVE 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON CORE; 27/03/2018 – Novartis: Completion of Sale Expected in Second Quarter of 2018; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust S&P 500 Etf Usd Dis (SPY) by 50,206 shares to 175,571 shares, valued at $49.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,106 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc Com Cl A by 62,172 shares to 64,973 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd Sponsored Ads by 14,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,812 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Prelude Cap Llc invested in 0.03% or 28,127 shares. Teton Advisors stated it has 0.68% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Moreover, Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 6,600 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 10,846 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 11,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Stephens Ar invested 0.01% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Citigroup holds 9,029 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 21,279 shares or 0% of the stock. 50 are held by Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corp.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,431 activity.