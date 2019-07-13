Ftb Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $528,880 as Stock Value Rose; Senator Investment Group LP Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $9.53 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.78 million, down from 575,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.40 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 3,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,819 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 25,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 671,309 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,000 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $76.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.