Ftb Advisors Has Decreased Dte Energy Co (DTE) Position as Valuation Rose; Endologix (ELGX) Holder Nea Management Company Has Cut Position

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 196,682 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 56.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 3,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 2,498 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 5,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $126.92. About 914,608 shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – OPERATING EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $342 MILLION, OR $1.91 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX). 445 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. Shares for $99,996 were bought by Mahboob Vaseem. Another trade for 30,257 shares valued at $199,999 was made by Onopchenko John on Wednesday, April 3. NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994 worth of stock.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,761 shares to 68,629 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:MET) by 13,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. 11,000 shares valued at $1.31M were sold by ANDERSON GERARD M on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94M for 15.55 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.