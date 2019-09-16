Ftb Advisors Has Cut Its Ingersoll (IR) Position by $351,540; Point72 Asset Management LP Boosted Its Position in Titan Intl Ill (Call) (TWI) as Valuation Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (Call) (TWI) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.27M market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $0.1457 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1957. About 302,843 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 3,274 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415,000, down from 6,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 638,136 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.80M for 16.13 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc Com Usd0.15 (NYSE:OMC) by 4,672 shares to 58,290 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,085 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 2,182 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shine Advisory invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Chevy Chase Holdg Inc stated it has 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 7,368 were accumulated by Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Com. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cookson Peirce Co holds 2.1% or 196,767 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Pcl reported 2,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Group Limited Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Shamrock Asset Lc holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 2.28M shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.27% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 18,147 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 583,315 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.13% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 172,770 shares to 12,087 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 105,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,753 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Capital Advisers invested 0.73% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.01% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 4.77 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 76,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.94% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 922,031 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 29,730 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.02% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 91,900 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) or 21,884 shares. First Manhattan has 553,235 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 169,180 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 618,902 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $526,720 activity.