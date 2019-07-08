Ftb Advisors Has Cut Best Buy Co Com Usd0.10 (BBY) Holding; Zumiez Has 1.13 Sentiment

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased Best Buy Co Inc Com Usd0.10 (BBY) stake by 5.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 4,376 shares as Best Buy Co Inc Com Usd0.10 (BBY)’s stock rose 14.07%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 78,261 shares with $5.56M value, down from 82,637 last quarter. Best Buy Co Inc Com Usd0.10 now has $19.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 533,276 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO PLAN ENDING SALES OF HUAWEI MATE 10 PRO; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy to Stop Selling Huawei Phones; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers’ payment information may have been exposed in data breach; 27/03/2018 – Station Park Signs Best Buy to Open New Store in Farmington; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese exporters concerned about US-China trade spat – survey; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – FIVE-YEAR FACILITY AGREEMENT WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $1.25 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 68 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 60 sold and decreased stakes in Zumiez Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 20.57 million shares, up from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Zumiez Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 48 Increased: 39 New Position: 29.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 56,229 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $658.45 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 14.29 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89 million for 33.66 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. for 928,207 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 512,427 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 39,169 shares. The California-based Nicholas Investment Partners Lp has invested 0.28% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 162,200 shares.

