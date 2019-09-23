Ftb Advisors Has Boosted Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A (LYB) Stake By $673,552; Oberweis Asset Management Decreased Rosetta Stone (RST) Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) stake by 19.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 15,900 shares as Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)’s stock declined 10.38%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 66,800 shares with $1.53 million value, down from 82,700 last quarter. Rosetta Stone Inc. now has $431.36M valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 66,936 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading

Ftb Advisors Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A (LYB) stake by 9.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc acquired 7,832 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A (LYB)'s stock declined 3.21%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 90,229 shares with $7.77 million value, up from 82,397 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A now has $29.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 646,129 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Bandwidth Inc. stake by 8,150 shares to 81,120 valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 17,090 shares and now owns 285,244 shares. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads (NASDAQ:GWPH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 2.03 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lexia PowerUp Literacy Wins Best Personalized/Adaptive Learning Tool in the 2019 Tech Edvocate Awards – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Rosetta Stone Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $90.20’s average target is 2.62% above currents $87.9 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 15. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, September 18. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, August 29. 7,246 shares were bought by Patel Bhavesh V., worth $498,873.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LyondellBasell to Host Investor Day 2019 on September 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) stake by 13,091 shares to 4,479 valued at $220,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Growth Etf Formerly Vanguard Index Tr Vipers (VUG) stake by 3,544 shares and now owns 109,407 shares. Ishares U S Real Estate Etf (IYR) was reduced too.