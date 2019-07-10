Ftb Advisors Decreased Stake in Union Pacific Com (UNP) by $5.47 Million; Progressive Corp. (PGR) Shareholder Patten & Patten Raised Position by $427,320

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 32,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,866 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 67,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $169.77. About 1.03M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,476 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21 million, up from 260,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.57B for 18.86 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

