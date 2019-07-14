Ftb Advisors Decreased Its Position in Chevron New Com (CVX) by $304,794; As Sanofi (SNY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Upped Stake

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 2.41M shares traded or 62.03% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 15/03/2018 – French healthcare group Sanofi sells 8 bln euros of bonds; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 06/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 15/04/2018 – Advent Is Said to Near Deal to Acquire Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI’S OTC ASSETS SAID TO ATTRACT PE FIRMS, OTHER DRUGMAKERS; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Plans EUR1.5B Share Buyback to Be Completed Mid-2019; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 23/04/2018 – Sanofi loses its German CSO and diabetes chief to Grünenthal $SNY; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi Head of Global R&D Elias Zerhouni to Retire

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,571 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 34,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.97M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27,320 shares to 207,454 shares, valued at $24.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc by 2,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,166 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. On Monday, February 4 Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 7,200 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers Etf (RDVY) by 10,437 shares to 106,114 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ITW) by 32,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

