Ftb Advisors Decreased Holding in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) by $1.45 Million as Share Value Declined; Jd Com (JD) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Boosted Holding by $2.27 Million as Share Value Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 75,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 410,979 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39 million, up from 335,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 3,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,004 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 21,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,505 shares to 779,996 shares, valued at $128.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greentree Hospitality Group L by 154,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,077 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,423 shares to 181,010 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc Com Stk Npv (NYSE:TRV) by 3,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,089 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roosevelt Invest Gru accumulated 1,456 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability owns 432,285 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 13,498 were reported by First Midwest Bank Division. Indiana Tru & Investment Mngmt accumulated 1.06% or 5,365 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co reported 10,063 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fin has 1.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 57,137 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Lc invested in 1.57% or 7,913 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank owns 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 113,026 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Girard Ptnrs Ltd owns 18,194 shares. Grimes & Inc stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wills Fincl invested in 2.05% or 7,921 shares.