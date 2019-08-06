Ftb Advisors Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $528,880; Jackson Square Partners Cut Its Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Position by $9.17 Million

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 3,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 22,819 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 25,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $195.48. About 428,051 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 72,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.30 million, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 572,794 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,479 shares to 144,924 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 14,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM).

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7,295 shares to 3.17 million shares, valued at $493.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc Com (NYSE:GGG) by 136,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. 350 shares were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR, worth $41,283 on Friday, February 8.

