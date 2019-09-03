Ftb Advisors Decreased Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped By $21.48 Million Its Equifax (EFX) Position

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp acquired 182,009 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 4.44M shares with $526.55M value, up from 4.26 million last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $17.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $146.27. About 355,452 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – STATEMENT SUBMITTED TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAIL ON DATA ELEMENTS STOLEN IN CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED TO AFFECTED U.S. CONSUMERS; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 25/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS NOTES ARE ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT REPORTED YING’S SHARE SALE TO AUTHORITIES; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jack Reed: Reed-Kennedy Statement on SEC Charging Former Equifax Executive with Insider Trading; 12/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES LAWSUIT AGAINST EQUIFAX INC EFX.N OVER DATA BREACH; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 6.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 20,808 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 325,464 shares with $17.57 million value, down from 346,272 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $198.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 10.40 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.63 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc increased Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 20,095 shares to 65,086 valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A stake by 37,498 shares and now owns 122,392 shares. Spdr Portfolio Emerging Markets Etf (GMM) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 18.39% above currents $46.27 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.79 million shares. Cutter Co Brokerage Incorporated holds 15,232 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech accumulated 527,956 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 1.24M shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 40,088 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management has 34,175 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Wheatland Advsr reported 3.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ing Groep Nv reported 343,876 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 148,364 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 77,630 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 3.25M shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sfmg Lc stated it has 9,485 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc stated it has 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dt Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 80,785 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yes, Cisco Systems Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 1.20M shares to 9.31M valued at $534.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 7.97M shares and now owns 10.52M shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) was reduced too.