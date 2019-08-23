Ftb Advisors Cut Oracle Com (ORCL) Holding by $666,740; Soros Fund Management Cut Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position by $10.79 Million

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 12,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 11,167 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 23,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 2.22M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 319,720 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,551 shares to 5,055 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 290,000 shares to 805,000 shares, valued at $36.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22B for 21.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.