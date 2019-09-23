Ftb Advisors Cut Its Stake in Bb&T Com Usd5.00 (BBT) as Market Valuation Rose; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Holds Stake in At&T Com (T)

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 (BBT) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 27,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 104,664 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 132,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 1.55M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 13,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 117,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 16.44 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2,722 shares. Cim Mangement Inc holds 0.18% or 9,996 shares. Smithfield Tru Com accumulated 2,476 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stanley accumulated 42,393 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc, California-based fund reported 19,567 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 56 shares. 8,839 were accumulated by Homrich And Berg. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 5,983 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 1.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 393,933 shares. Miracle Mile reported 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Indexiq Advsr Lc has invested 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Numerixs Investment Techs Inc holds 5,800 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Lc has 1.36% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 201,972 shares.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,370 shares to 168,085 shares, valued at $32.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 1,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Short (SCHO).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.15M for 12.76 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 7,913 shares to 7,559 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

