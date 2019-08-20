Ftb Advisors Cut Its Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) Holding by $1.45 Million; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Position by $1.99 Million; Stock Declined

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 3,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,004 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 21,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 21,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 173,131 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, down from 194,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 208,717 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 67,357 shares to 74,401 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 110,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 18.44 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.