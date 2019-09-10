Ftb Advisors Cut Holding in Central Garden &Pet Co Com (CENT) by $405,000 as Share Price Rose; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $457,764 as Shares Rose

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 141,795 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.74 million, up from 137,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 2.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Garden &Pet Co Com (CENT) by 78.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114,000, down from 20,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Garden &Pet Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 151,342 shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) has declined 28.84% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CENT News: 20/04/2018 DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 20/04/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT)

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CENT’s profit will be $8.99M for 41.10 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CENT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 13.12 million shares or 4.76% more from 12.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:AMP) by 6,082 shares to 65,601 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fdsftse All World Ex Usa Small Cap Index Fd Etf Shs (VSS) by 9,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Com Cl A Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $87,670 activity.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 17,426 shares to 102,072 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,068 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.