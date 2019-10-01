Ftb Advisors Cut Fedex Com Usd0.10 (FDX) Stake By $406,848; Safehold (SAFE) Sellers Increased By 21.86% Their Shorts

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) had an increase of 21.86% in short interest. SAFE’s SI was 630,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 21.86% from 517,300 shares previously. With 57,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)’s short sellers to cover SAFE’s short positions. The SI to Safehold Inc’s float is 8.65%. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 68,984 shares traded. Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has risen 83.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFE News: 27/03/2018 – ISTAR – ANDREW RICHARDSON WILL TAKE ON ROLE OF INTERIM CFO OF BOTH ISTAR AND SAFETY, INCOME AND GROWTH WHILE A SEARCH IS UNDERTAKEN FOR PERMANENT CFO; 06/03/2018 Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 10/05/2018 – SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH – ON MAY 7, 2018 CO ENTERED AGREEMENT TO BUY FEE INTEREST & GROUND LEASE AT 635 MADISON AVENUE FOR $151.0 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Safety Income & Growth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFE); 26/04/2018 – Safety Income & Growth 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 16/04/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast; 23/04/2018 – iStar Unveils First-Ever Digital Annual Review for 2017; 30/05/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth Originates New Ground Lease in Atlanta; 26/04/2018 – SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH INC – QTRLY AFFO $0.30 PER SHARE

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased Fedex Corp Com Usd0.10 (FDX) stake by 29.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,496 shares as Fedex Corp Com Usd0.10 (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 6,057 shares with $993,000 value, down from 8,553 last quarter. Fedex Corp Com Usd0.10 now has $36.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 2.29 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It has a 35.85 P/E ratio. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. The insider Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Among 13 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. FedEx has $228 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.93’s average target is 21.19% above currents $141.04 stock price. FedEx had 26 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, September 18. UBS has “Sell” rating and $13200 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, September 18. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Bernstein. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Outperform” rating.